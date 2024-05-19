Watch CBS News
Woman killed after struck by vehicle on I-5 in Sacramento

By Brandon Downs

SACRAMENTO – A woman died after she was hit by a vehicle on northbound Interstate 5 in Sacramento early Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. 

Around 12:45 a.m., officers got a report that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on northbound I-5 at the Highway 50 transition. 

An investigation determined a woman was driving a Toyota northbound on I-5 at about 65 mph when she suddenly saw a pedestrian in front of her vehicle. 

The woman was not able to stop and crashed into the pedestrian, the CHP said. The pedestrian died at the scene. 

The Toyota's windshield was damaged as well as the driver's side fender and mirror. The driver was not injured and DUI was not a factor, the CHP said. 

The woman killed was believed to be in her 20s and from Sacramento. Her identification has not been released. 

All lanes of northbound I-5 eastbound and westbound Highway 50 were closed for more than an hour. 

First published on May 19, 2024 / 2:48 PM PDT

