Woman killed after being struck by train in downtown Modesto

A woman died in the hospital Monday evening after being struck by a train in downtown Modesto, officials said.

Modesto police said officers responded around 5:20 p.m. to reports of a train hitting a pedestrian near the intersection of 9th and L streets.

The woman was found injured at the scene and was transported to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Authorities have not yet released the woman's name, and it remains unclear which railroad was involved in the incident.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are under investigation. Police did not immediately say whether the train stopped at the scene or if any service disruptions occurred as a result of the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact Modesto police.