Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman found dead in Vallejo Friday night; city's 11th homicide of 2023

/ CBS/City News Service

PIX Now - 7am 7/1/23
PIX Now - 7am 7/1/23 10:39

VALLEJO -- A woman was found dead Friday night in Vallejo, police said.

At approximately 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a report of a woman not breathing in the 6100 block of Wild Dune Court.

The woman, whose identity remains withheld, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The motive and circumstances involving her death are under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Bradley Phillips﻿ at (707) 805-1359 or bradley.phillips@cityofvallejo.net or Detective Wesley Pittman at (707) 334-1274 or wesley.pittman@cityofvallejo.net.

This is the 11th homicide in the city of Vallejo in 2023, according to Vallejo police.

First published on July 1, 2023 / 2:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.