Woman found dead inside tent in Sacramento's Southern Pacific / Richards neighborhood

A woman who was possibly homeless was found dead in Sacramento's Southern Pacific / Richards neighborhood over the weekend, police said Monday.

The city's Fire Department contacted police just after 3 p.m. Sunday about a deceased person in the area of Bercut Drive and Bannon Street, police said.

Police said the woman was found inside a tent. Police said that due to the circumstances, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators took over the investigation, processed the scene, canvassed the area, and interviewed witnesses.

Further investigation is required to determine whether this incident was a homicide, police said. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased after the victim's family is notified.

Police encouraged witnesses with any information about the case to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

The area along Bercut Drive has often been dotted with tents belonging to unhoused persons, while the nearby American River Parkway and River District north of downtown have been the center of the city's homeless crisis for years.

New Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty has said the city's homeless crisis will be his top priority, and he plans to enforce an illegal camping ordinance while collaborating with the county more in creating shelter spaces and mental health treatment programs.