Woman found dead after gas leak forces evacuations in Orangevale

A woman was found dead inside a home in Orangevale after a large gas leak prompted evacuations and road closures Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies and fire crews responded to reports of a strong gas odor along Mountain Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. The leak led to the closure of the roadway between Cherry and Golden Gate avenues, while nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution.

Authorities later confirmed the gas leak was contained and rendered safe. Evacuated residents have since been allowed to return to their homes.

During the response, deputies discovered an adult female deceased inside the home where the gas leak is believed to have originated. The sheriff's office said it is not yet known whether the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious.

Deputies remained on scene awaiting the Sacramento County coroner, who will determine the cause and manner of death.

Sacramento Metro Fire and other emergency responders assisted with the investigation. Officials have not released the woman's identity, and the investigation remains ongoing.