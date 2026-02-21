Woman fatally struck in Modesto while trying to cross street

Modesto police said a woman was hit and killed while trying to cross a street on Friday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., police were called to a crash scene on Pelandale Avenue, just west of Prescott Road.

Police said their initial investigation showed that the woman was walking northbound along the canal and that she was fatally struck while trying to cross Pelandale Avenue.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, and they do not suspect alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.