Woman dies after Sacramento shooting on A Street

A woman has died after an early morning shooting in Sacramento, police say.

Sacramento police say officers responded near A and Ahern streets around 1:15 a.m. Thursday to investigate reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to the hospital.

Later in the morning, police say they learned that the woman had died.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation.

No suspect information was available. The name of the woman has also not yet been released by authorities.