Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman dies after Sacramento shooting on A Street

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A woman has died after an early morning shooting in Sacramento, police say.

Sacramento police say officers responded near A and Ahern streets around 1:15 a.m. Thursday to investigate reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to the hospital.

Later in the morning, police say they learned that the woman had died.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation.

No suspect information was available. The name of the woman has also not yet been released by authorities. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue