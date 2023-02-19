Watch CBS News
Woman dies after falling from Disneyland parking structure

A woman has died after falling from a parking structure at Disneyland. 

According to Anaheim Police Department, officers were called to the scene at around 6:50 p.m. after receiving reports of a person who fell from the Mickey and Friends Parking Structure where guests park. It is a seven-story parking garage, located at 1313 Disneyland Drive.

Upon arrival, they found a woman lying on the ground. 

She first received treatment at the scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead. 

There was no information immediately available on the woman. 

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the incident. 

