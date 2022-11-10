Watch CBS News
Woman dies after being found stabbed in vehicle in Stockton

STOCKTON – A woman has died after a stabbing in Stockton on Thursday morning, police say.

According to the Stockton Police Department, officers responded to the area of Sikh Temple and Fourth streets to investigate a reported stabbing and found an injured woman in a vehicle.

Officers say the woman had been stabbed; she was soon pronounced dead by medics.

No motive for the stabbing is known at this point in the investigation. Police also haven't released any information about a possible suspect. 

First published on November 10, 2022 / 12:10 PM

