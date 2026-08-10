Bug Fire burns 15,000 acres along California-Nevada border near Reno

A wildfire that started over the weekend along the California-Nevada border has exploded in size, burning 15,000 acres and prompting evacuations near Reno, officials said.

The fire, dubbed the "Bug Fire," was first reported around 4:10 p.m. Saturday near Highway 395 and Bringman Road in Lassen County, about seven miles from the state line.

By Saturday night, the fire burned more than 6,500 acres and burned more than 11,000 acres by Sunday evening. The fire had also spread into neighboring Sierra County and into Washoe County in Nevada, north of the city of Reno.

As of Monday morning, Cal Fire said the fire has burned 15,000 acres, with the containment at 3%.

Evacuation orders have been issued for areas north of the community of Cold Springs, about 20 miles northwest of Reno, and north of the Reno Stead Airport. A second fire, dubbed the "Fred Mountain Fire," has burned more than 1,300 acres northeast of where the Bug Fire is burning, prompting additional evacuations.

An updated evacuation map can be found by visiting the Washoe Regional Emergency Information Center website.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries as of Monday morning.

The cause of the Bug Fire is under investigation.