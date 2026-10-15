Woman and dog killed in shooting inside Jackson apartment, suspect charged with multiple felonies

A woman and a dog are dead after an early morning shooting on Oct. 14 at the Kennedy Meadows apartment complex, Jackson police said.

Officers responded to the complex on New York Ranch Road after receiving a 911 call from a woman, who said "he's trying to shoot me" before the call disconnected. Sounds of shots being fired and a male voice speaking were audible in the background, police said.

A Jackson police officer, along with personnel from other nearby law enforcement agencies, arrived at the scene and took cover after hearing sounds of suspected gunfire inside the apartment.

Police said the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Michael Patrick O'Riley II, also called 911 and claimed there was an explosive device attached to the front door, and that he did not want to exit the residence. Following a brief standoff, O'Riley was convinced by a family member over the phone to surrender peacefully.

Officers then went inside the apartment and discovered a woman, identified by officials as Kylene Douglas, who had been shot multiple times inside the primary bedroom. Despite efforts to save her life, Douglas ended up dying from her injuries. A dog that had also been shot was discovered dead inside the same room.

O'Riley has been charged with multiple felonies, including premeditated murder, cruelty to an animal, and violating a domestic violence court order. Both O'Riley and Douglas were subject to court orders for peaceful contact with each other, the Amador County District Attorney's Office said.