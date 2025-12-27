Winters police arrest man suspected of felony threats after hours-long standoff

A Winters man was arrested on suspicion of threatening to shoot his mother after an hours-long standoff on Friday, police said.

Just before 6:30 p.m., a man called officers saying his brother, 34-year-old Jose Sanchez-Valdez, brandished a gun and threatened to shoot their mother, police said.

According to police, they met with the mother away from the 500 block of East Street scene, where she confirmed her son threatened her. Police also learned that there were two other family members still in the home, and they advised them to leave.

Police said Sanchez-Valdez was known to them and is a convicted felon. And family told police he had barricaded his living area in the home.

Sanchez-Valdez refused to leave and allegedly told officers he would not be taken into custody and challenged them to enter the home, police said. SWAT was eventually called to the scene and after numerous failed negotiation attempts, they used "flashbang" and teargas devices.

Police said Sanchez-Valdez surrendered around 11:20 p.m., and officers found a BB gun, a Glock replica airsoft and live ammunition while serving a search warrant.

He was then booked into the Yolo County Jail on suspicion of felony criminal threats, resisting arrest, being a convicted felon on possession of ammunition, and misdemeanor brandishing an imitation firearm.