Winters police arrest 13-year-old after alleged reckless e-bike incidents

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested by Winters police after several alleged incidents involving reckless e-bike riding in the city.

Winters police announced the boy's arrest Thursday and detailed several incidents they said happened over the past few weeks.

In one incident, the teen allegedly fled from officers by speeding across Rotary Park and through a crowded apartment complex.

In another incident, police allege the teen rode past an officer who had already pulled someone else over, exchanged words with the officer, popped a wheelie and sped off.

Police said they were already considering going to the boy's home and seizing his e-bike when they learned of a separate alleged incident at Winters Middle School. In that incident, the teen is suspected of shining a laser pointer in another student's eyes, causing pain and a migraine.

The boy's parents told police they would sell his e-bike after being informed of the alleged incidents. After contacting his parents, police arrested the boy and booked him into Yolo County Juvenile Hall.

Police said the boy is facing charges of felony evasion, misdemeanor reckless driving and misdemeanor pointing a laser at a person.

Winters police are urging parents to be cautious about buying e-bikes for their children, citing other cases in California where parents have faced serious charges after their children hit people and caused fatal or catastrophic injuries.