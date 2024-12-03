Buckhorn Steakhouse in Winters targeted by break-in, 2 safes with cash stolen

WINTERS – An investigation is underway after Winters' Buckhorn Steakhouse was broken into and burglarized Tuesday morning.

Winters police say the break-in happened at some point before 6 a.m.

It appears the suspect forced their way into the restaurant on Main Street through the front door, police say. The suspect then managed to steal two safes.

Cash was inside the safes, police say, but no exact number has been given.

Officers were canvassing the neighborhood for surveillance footage to help with the investigation. Footage from between midnight to 6 a.m. is of particular interest to investigators.

No suspect description has been detailed at this point in the case.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact Winters police.