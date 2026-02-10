Winter storm brings much needed snow to Sierra

A February winter storm is moving through the Sierra, bringing steady rain and snow to the region and creating slick, hazardous conditions along major roadways, including Interstate 80.

After a dry and disappointing January, the storm system is delivering much-needed snowfall to higher elevations. Fresh powder is falling across mountain passes and Sierra resorts, offering a boost to an underperforming snow season.

"Yesterday it was sunny, there was no snow," said Barbara Chung, who is visiting from Hong Kong. "With the fresh powder, it's much softer."

Travelers from across the region welcomed the change.

"Finally, we got the snow, it's a little powdery today," said Marni McKee, visiting from Sacramento.

Higher peaks and mountain passes could receive between 6 and 12 inches of snow, while some Sierra resorts may see 12 to 18 inches by the time the system moves out.

The snowfall comes at a critical time. During the state's most recent snow survey on January 30, officials measured the statewide snowpack at just 47 percent of normal for this time of year.

"Climate has changed. Thirty-five years ago, we didn't have the problem of not having enough snow, and now it's more difficult," said Michael Norreel of Santa Rosa.

Caltrans officials say the storm is a reminder that winter driving conditions can return quickly, even after dry stretches.

"Mother Nature season-wide is still saying it's winter and given us finally that reminder again," said Jeremy Linder, a Public Information Officer with Caltrans. "For those drivers that are going to be headed up either the next couple of days or even over the weekend, just be prepared."

With additional storms possible next week and several feet of snow in the forecast, this system could mark the beginning of a significant shift in the Sierra's winter season.