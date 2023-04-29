Willie Nelson celebrates turning 90 Saturday like a rock star; performing at the Hollywood Bowl

Country music legend Willie Nelson celebrates 90th birthday at Hollywood Bowl Country music legend Willie Nelson celebrates 90th birthday at Hollywood Bowl 01:57

Just 10 years shy of a century, Willie Nelson turns 90 Saturday, and this senior knows how to throw a party. He's taking over the Hollywood Bowl this weekend, performing with a slate of other artists.

It seems Nelson has been celebrating all year, winning two GRAMMY awards and receiving a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination. Nelson holds 56 GRAMMY nominations and 12 wins, with his first in 1975 for "Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain."

So who's going to be at this weekend's party? Dave Matthews, Emmylou Harris, Beck, Billy Strings, Miranda Lambert, Norah Jones, Snoop Dogg and The Lumineers are just some of the performers.

The Birthday Celebration is billed to be one of the biggest music events of the year, with both nights promising once-in-a-lifetime performances and collaborations.

Ethan Hawke, Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner and Chelsea Handler are among the celebrity emcees.

At the start of this write-up, two-day tickets for the concert were still available for around $1,300. At the time of completion, tickets at the Ticketmaster website sold out.

"On the road again. Just can't wait to get on the road again. The life I love is making music with my friends, and I can't wait to get on the road again," On the Road Again lyrics, by Willie Nelson.