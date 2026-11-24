Jeff Tweedy and company will be bringing Wilco to Sacramento in May, wrapping up the band's 2027 U.S. tour at Channel 24.

The May 15 show starts at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m.

It will cap Wilco's 17-date "Wilcoworld Tour 2027," which begins April 20 in Ohio. Before the Sacramento show, the band will play a five-night residency at San Francisco's Fillmore.

Formed in 1994, Wilco has released 13 studio albums and won two Grammy Awards. Led by Tweedy, the band is perhaps best known for its acclaimed 2002 album "Yankee Hotel Foxtrot."

A venue presale begins Thursday, Nov. 26, at 10 a.m. using the code "starlounge." General ticket sales begin Friday, Nov. 27, at 7 a.m., according to promoter Another Planet Entertainment.

Other acts already booked at Channel 24 in 2027 include Daughtry, Dropkick Murphys, Fontaines D.C., Tori Kelly, Two Door Cinema Club and Ben Folds Five.