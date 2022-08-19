White and Hispanic people disproportionately impacted by Monkeypox

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Monkeypox in Sacramento County is impacting White & Hispanic people between the ages of 30 and 39 at high rates.

A Sacramento pharmacy says that they have seen an increase in patients seeking the vaccine and are now taking their doses out into the community.

"Both the county of public health and the Pucci pharmacy are working to identify those venues where patients are more likely to be gathering and would be more likely to be exposed so we can bring the vaccines to those patients."

More than 5,000 vaccines have been allocated to Sacramento County, and if you have been exposed or are positive for Monkeypox it is suggested that you isolate at home.