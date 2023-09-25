What's the weather like in Sacramento this week?

Here's the weather forecast for Sacramento for the Sacramento region this week.

On Monday and Tuesday, we'll see temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s. Then on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, we'll see temperatures up into the low-80s. Then on Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will head back to the 70s.

Watches and Warnings

We have a couple of different things going weather-wise on this Monday. The gray shading that you see below is an air quality alert in the San Joaquin Valley.

The pinkish-red color for the California/Oregon/Idaho/Nevada region is a red flag warning, and the green area along the coast is a flood watch.

The air quality alerts are coming from wildfires in the region. The fire weather warnings are due to winds picking up throughout the course of the day as a frontal boundary draws near.

And then the Flood Watches exist because of an atmospheric river headed this way. The bulk of it the activity and the biggest impacts are for Washington and Oregon. We're just on the southern fringes of the system. In the northern portion of California, rainfall at this time of the year is a pretty big deal.

Showers are moving into Seattle and Portland, and you can see just a band of showers just off the coastline.

That's a frontal boundary. So this low-pressure system is the parent storm and a cold front is attached to it. It will move north and to the east -- pushing well up to the north. So we miss out on the chance of rainfall but another low comes in closer to the weekend.

That will reintroduce the chance of some precipitation, and it should be a colder storm coming in out of the north. We could be looking at a few light flurries coming again for parts of the Sierra on Saturday morning.

Snow levels start at around 8,000 feet but get as low as 7,500 feet. In the Sierra Foothill on Monday, there are plenty clouds expected and sunshine building throughout the day on Tuesday, and then you can see the warmest temperatures of the week -- Wednesday and Thursday.

In the Sierra, it'll be a mix of sun and clouds on Monday. Sunshine will be building on Wednesday, and Thursday and then on Saturday, a few flurries are possible.