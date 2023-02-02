What we know about the investigation into a teen killed in Rancho Cordova, accused killer shot in Elk Grove

RANCHO CORDOVA - One day after a teenager was killed outside of a Rancho Cordova home, authorities have released information on her cause of death and relationship to her alleged killer.

On Wednesday afternoon, Sacramento County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a Rancho Cordova neighborhood after a 911 caller said an 18-year-old woman needed medical help. At the scene on Ramsgate Way, first responders say they found the teen lying outside of a home and suffering from multiple stab wounds. The 911 caller also said the suspect had run over the woman with a vehicle. She was declared dead at the scene a short time later.

Homicide detectives collected surveillance video from neighboring homes. One neighbor told CBS13 you could hear commotion recorded by her camera, including a woman saying "stop" several times.

Within four hours of the teen's death, several law enforcement agencies working together tracked down the suspect, 22-year-old Devian Lewis, in south Sacramento. There, Lewis allegedly led authorities on a chase through south Sacramento and into Elk Grove.

In the area of Bruceville Road and Big Horn Boulevard, Lewis rear-ended a vehicle. Police then made contact with Lewis and three Elk Grove police officers shot at Lewis, hitting him at least once.

"Detectives did learn the identity of the suspect and detectives began looking for him and searching for him and were actually able to locate him in the Elk Grove area," said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Lewis was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, which were believed to be non-life-threatening.

An Elk Grove Police Department public information officer says a gun was later found inside Lewis' car. The department is reviewing the officers' body cam footage of the shooting.

Sgt. Gandhi also confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Lewis and the victim, who remains unidentified, were in and on-and-off relationship for approximately two years.

What remains unanswered is what led up to the victim's death. Those details and others are expected to be revealed in the investigation, which is ongoing.

A community is left consoling its own and grasping for answers.