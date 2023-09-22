What to do in Sacramento this weekend as summer comes to an end

How to spend your last hoorah for summer in Sacramento

How to spend your last hoorah for summer in Sacramento

How to spend your last hoorah for summer in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — As summer officially ends Friday, there's no shortage of outdoor events across Sacramento to keep people busy this weekend.

The planes are arriving and the stages are being set for a big weekend of events across the city.

"We've really become the Northern California hub for things to do," said Kari Miskit with Visit Sacramento.

The toughest choice may just be what to attend.

"The more the merrier," said Darcy Brewer, the executive director for the California Capitol Airshow.

The skies will be filled with aircraft taking part in the California Capitol Airshow at Mather Field in Rancho Cordova. It's a chance to get a close-up look at military planes, including the headlining U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

"We've got lots of fun to do," Brewer said. "There's no festival like it anywhere in the region."

Or people could opt to attend the annual Farm-to-Fork Festival on Capitol Mall.

"It's kind of like putting together a small city in downtown," Miskit said.

The two-day celebration of fresh food, drinks and live music runs Friday and Saturday.

"We're headlined by Cannons on Friday night, Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals on Saturday," Miskit said.

And there's much more to choose from, including a dance party and reptile show at Cal Expo, the live-band Porchfest in midtown, the Renaissance Faire in Folsom, and even a vintage scooter rally and quilt show.

"It really is a testament of where Sacramento is today," Miskit said.

This time last year, temperatures were still in the 90s, but this weekend will be much milder.

"It's going to be sunny," Brewer said. "I hear the weather is going to be amazing."

"Nature is cooperating," Miskit said.

Even more events are still to come.

"We're barely going to take a breath and then Aftershock will be here," Miskit said. "Then that's followed by GoldenSky which is the country festival, and then Ironman athletes will be back in town."

Tickets are still on sale for the airshow, and many other events like Porch Fest and Farm-to-Fork are free.