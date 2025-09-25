Westbound Interstate 80 in Yolo County to close this weekend for ongoing construction project
Another closure is scheduled this weekend for Interstate 80 in Yolo County as construction crews continue work on the rehabilitation project.
Caltrans is alerting drivers that westbound I-80 will be closed from Interstate 5 to the eastbound Highway 50 and the westbound I-80 interchange. All associated on- and off-ramps will be closed as well.
The 55-hour closure will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and end at 4 a.m. Monday.
The closure will allow contractors to complete demolition and pavement work for the $280 million I-80 and Highway 50 pavement rehabilitation project.
Caltrans has said during previous closures that crews are replacing 30- to 40-year-old concrete.
What on- and off-ramps are closed?
- Northbound I-5 to westbound I-80 connector
- Westbound I-80 to Westbound I-80 and Highway 50 connector
- Westbound I-80 El Centro Road and West El Camino Avenue on-ramps
- Westbound I-80 Reed Avenue on-ramps
- Westbound I-80 Enterprise Boulevard on-ramp and off-ramp
What is the detour for this weekend's I-80 closure?
If heading west on I-80, drivers will take I-5 south to westbound Highway 50.
For Enterprise Boulevard and West Capitol Avenue, drivers can use the westbound Harbor Boulevard off-ramp. They can then turn right to get to West Capitol or left to Industrial Boulevard.