1 dead, 3 injured in crash that shut down westbound Interstate 80 in Placer County

One person died and three were injured in a single-car crash that shut down westbound Interstate 80 in Placer County on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said a passenger, identified as a minor, died in the crash. The driver and two other passengers suffered major injuries, officers said.

The CHP Gold Run said the crash happened on westbound I-80 at Highway 174 on Thursday afternoon. CHP Gold Run

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened on westbound I-80 at Highway 174 in Colfax. Traffic was being diverted through Colfax and back onto I-80 at Placer Hills Road.

One lane on I-80 reopened shortly before 2 p.m. However, one lane remained closed, and Caltrans was urging drivers to use caution if traveling through the area.

Down the hill in the Applegate area, CHP officers said a westbound lane of I-80 was partially blocked due to a big rig that crashed. Officers said the roads in Applegate were wet and slick after a batch of rain made its way through the area.

This is a developing story.