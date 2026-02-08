Repeat offender arrested after pursuit ends at West Sacramento Target, police say

A person police described as a repeat offender was arrested after a pursuit around Yolo County ended at the Target in West Sacramento Sunday afternoon.

West Sacramento police said they received a report of a stolen white Mercedes from River City High School around 1:30 p.m. That vehicle was soon located, leaving the Target parking lot on Town Center Plaza.

When officers tried to stop the driver, the suspect took off and police chased the vehicle for about eight minutes, ending it when they came across heavy traffic and a construction zone.

Air units were able to follow the vehicle as it went into Sacramento and later into Woodland. Woodland police and Yolo County deputies located the vehicle and reinitiated the pursuit, which continued back to West Sacramento.

Spike strips were deployed and the suspect drove back to Target, where he attempted to run away, but deputies were able to detain the suspect a little after 3:15 p.m., police said.

Police said there was a non-injury crash involving the suspect in the area of Harbor and Industrial Boulevard.

The suspect, a male juvenile, is known to the police department as this is at least his third stolen vehicle pursuit since last November, police said.