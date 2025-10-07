Yolo County warns drivers about shoulder erosion on South River Road

Public works officials are warning drivers about erosion of the shoulder along parts of South River Road in Yolo County.

County officials confirmed Monday that they had received a number of reports about erosion along the stretch of South River Road south of West Sacramento to the Freeport Bridge.

Field inspections also confirmed the erosion problems, county officials say, with some parts having little to no shoulder space left.

With that stretch of road running along the top of the Sacramento River levee, Yolo County officials say they will be taking a number of steps to try and mitigate the danger.

Crews will be installing changeable message signs along the corridor that state "No Shoulder," along with signs that alert drivers about the 35 mph speed limit. Permanent signs for the corridor will also be considered, the county says.

Any work to build wider shoulders would need the approval from a number of different agencies.