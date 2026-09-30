West Sacramento comic shop targeted in early morning smash-and-grab

A West Sacramento comic book store is cleaning up after its third break-in, with surveillance video showing a suspect smashing through the front door early Tuesday and going after collectibles inside.

The break-in happened around 3:45 a.m. at Nine8 Comics and Games.

Cameras captured the suspect using a crowbar to break through the front door before heading toward packs hanging on a wall.

Store owner Christopher Aliano said the burglar cut themselves during the break-in, leaving blood and shattered glass inside the shop.

"Collectibles are a hot commodity right now," Aliano said. "They're easy to grab and they're untraceable, so they're easy to sell."

Aliano said this is the third time the store has been burglarized.

Exactly what was taken has not yet been disclosed.

He said thieves targeting collectible shops can quickly move stolen items elsewhere, making them difficult to track.

"They drive two, three towns over," Aliano said. "They don't know what's going on, they don't know that a shop got broken into in Sacramento, in Stockton."

Despite the damage, Nine8 Comics and Games remained open Tuesday.

West Sacramento police said no suspect has been identified.