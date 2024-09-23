West Sacramento fire engineer dies after collapsing during training exercise

WEST SACRAMENTO — A West Sacramento fire engineer died after collapsing during a training exercise Monday morning, officials said.

Tim Hall, West Sacramento fire engineer West Sacramento Fire Department

Tim Hall, 59, collapsed around noon and he was later declared dead at an area hospital, the West Sacramento Fire Department (WSFD) said.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Hall had been an 18-year veteran with the fire department after graduating from the Sacramento Regional Fire Academy in 2006. Hall also served as an active volunteer with the Clarksburg Fire Protection District in addition to being a member of the Urban Search and Rescue Rask Force 7, WSFD said.

"Our fire department is heartbroken," Fire Chief Steve Binns said in a statement released by the department. "Engineer Hall loved this City and bravely served to protect our community. "

The fire department said a procession was held for Hall on Monday, and information on services will be announced at a later date.