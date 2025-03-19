West Sacramento father of 3 battles terminal cancer diagnosis, looks to community for help

WEST SACRAMENTO – Cancer is the second leading cause of death in our country. But for many families, navigating the daunting diagnosis is not the only battle.

The uphill climb is worsened by the additional problems cancer introduces into the lives of many of its victims: financial insecurities and a loss of any sense of stability.

Steven Richardson, after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer of the esophagus in 2023, would have to split his focus between healing and how he would continue to provide for his family.

"Being a shell of what I used to be that's the biggest struggle," Richardson said.

He married his high school sweetheart and together they had three children, the oldest of the kids is about to graduate from high school.

Richardson lost his job during the pandemic and shortly after moved his family of five from their home into an apartment complex. He continued to work and eventually made his way back to the company he had been laid off from originally.

Then, their lives were forever uprooted by the news of terminal cancer.

"Understanding the prognosis of it, that really, really shook me," Richardson said through tears. "Not being there for them. Not seeing what I want to see in their life. In my lifetime. There's so much that I still want to accomplish. That I still want to do in my life."

The American Cancer Society estimates that the lifetime risk of esophageal cancer in the United States is about 1 in 127 in men.

Richardson's story is an intimate picture of the cost of cancer.

He says he knows all too well it doesn't just steal your health. His chemotherapy, weekly blood transfusions and other cancer treatments now dominate his time and energy, keeping him from being able to provide for his family like he used to.

Unable to work, his family now has to rely solely on his wife's income and the small amount he gets from his disability.

"How are we gonna take care of this, how are we gonna pay for this. That struggle we've been going through for the past year," said Richardson. "I really need them to have a home that is taken care of, they don't have to worry about it. I want to be able to provide that before I'm gone. That's my goal."

The West Sacramento community in an online fundraiser has rallied to raise a few thousand dollars in donations to ease the burden for the Richardson family.

"It's not something I enjoy asking for. But I desperately need it. I feel like I need help just to provide for my family's future," said Richardson, asking anyone who can help to donate.

It's a passionate plea for help and a moment to pause as this father's message is to take nothing in life for granted.

The American Cancer Society and other local groups in the Sacramento region like "Albie Aware" also work to help support cancer patients financially.

CBS Sacramento cannot guarantee that the money donated to fundraiser accounts will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering donating, you should consult your own advisers and proceed at your own risk.