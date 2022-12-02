West Sacramento elects its first all-female city council

WEST SACRAMENTO - An all-women city council is making history in West Sacramento.

For the first time since the city was established, West Sacramento's city council is comprised entirely of women.

Front row (l-r): Dawnté Early and Norma AlcalaBack row (l-r): Quirina Orozco, Verna Sulpizio Hull, and Martha Guerrero City of West Sacramento

In the recent election, Verna Sulpizio Hull beat Alex Hirsch in district 4, Dawnte Early won district 3, and Mayor Martha Guerrero ran uncontested to win re-election. They join Mayor Pro-Tem Quirina Orozco and councilwoman Norma Alcala, who were already part of the city council.

The League of California Cities says there are only five other exclusively female city councils in the state, but none of are in the Sacramento region.

"I am filled with pride to serve as Mayor at a time when the people of West Sacramento elected an all women-led City Council," said Mayor Guerrero. "We may differ in how we see the path forward, but we all share the same values and are focused on healthy, safe neighborhoods, a thriving local economy and preserving the unique beauty and history that has inspired so many to call West Sacramento home. We are a collective of mothers, sisters, aunties, and grandmothers ready to serve the community!"

