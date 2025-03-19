Watch CBS News
West Sacramento residents urged to shelter in place as police conduct search near crash scene

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Police search for suspect who ran from West Sacramento crash
Police search for suspect who ran from West Sacramento crash

WEST SACRAMENTO – Residents in a West Sacramento neighborhood were urged to shelter in place as police conducted a search near the scene of a crash Wednesday evening.

There was a crash near 5th and F streets sometime around 4:30 p.m. In a social media post at about 5:30 p.m., police were urging people to avoid the area and shelter in place as they conduct a search. 

About an hour later, police announced the scene was cleared. 

Officers were on scene with K9s from the Sacramento Police Department. A helicopter was seen overhead. 

No other information is available at this time. 

