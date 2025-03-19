West Sacramento residents urged to shelter in place as police conduct search near crash scene
WEST SACRAMENTO – Residents in a West Sacramento neighborhood were urged to shelter in place as police conducted a search near the scene of a crash Wednesday evening.
There was a crash near 5th and F streets sometime around 4:30 p.m. In a social media post at about 5:30 p.m., police were urging people to avoid the area and shelter in place as they conduct a search.
About an hour later, police announced the scene was cleared.
Officers were on scene with K9s from the Sacramento Police Department. A helicopter was seen overhead.
No other information is available at this time.