Man who plants thousands of 9/11 memorial flags in West Sacramento will retire, hopes tradition lives on

More than 2,000 miles from ground zero, thousands of flags were planted into West Sacramento soil to help sow the seeds of remembrance for the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center.

It's an annual tradition led by volunteer John Vinson, who first started a memorial at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard and Locks Drive with just 14 flags in 2003.

Since then, the memorial has grown every year and now includes thousands of flags of all shapes and sizes, one to honor each of the 2,753 people who were killed when the Twin Towers collapsed, including flags for the 343 firefighters who died that day as they rushed in to try and save lives.

"We have a flag for each one and the country they were from," Vinson said.

Friday marks 25 years since the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.

Wednesday morning, volunteers rolled up their sleeves and got to work placing each and every flag one by one.

The flags stand at attention, waving at passersby along the busy stretch of Jefferson Boulevard. It is an invitation to slow down and reflect.

"I think it's just important people remember that and how precious life really is," Vinson said. "A million tears have poured out here on this field."

Also erected on the site are two replica towers honoring the former World Trade Center.

"I built these years and years ago," Vinson said about the towers. "In fact, they've been touched up so many times the paint is probably thicker than the wood."

They stand as a symbol of resolve.

Vinson started the West Sacramento tradition 23 years ago and other volunteers have helped him keep the memorial growing every year since.

He calls it his calling.

Still, health and age have slowed Vinson down over the years.

After this Friday, he will retire from the volunteer service and says he hopes to leave the tradition to be carried on by other volunteers.

"That's probably the main reason I did it one more time is because it was the 25th anniversary this year," Vinson said.

It is entirely a volunteer effort to organize and place all of the flags and displays. Matthew Ferguson came out to help for the first time on Wednesday morning.

At 23 years old, he was not alive during the 9/11 terror attacks but represents the next generation who do not remember, but recognize the events of that day all the same.

"I'm very proud of my country, and I thought it'd be nice to volunteer today to help memorialize all the people who lost their lives," said Ferguson.

Ferguson plans to join the United States Navy in the near future.

Neighbors paused on Wednesday afternoon to soak it in as the display grew.

Barbara Morris brought her young granddaughter and said when she sees the flags she thinks instantly of sacrifice.

"It's all the lives. All the lives lost and what they sacrificed for us," Morris said.

It has become a place to heal over the years for both those with direct connections to the 9/11 attacks and those without any.

It's been protected and preserved for decades.

"One of the things I'm really kind of strict about is I don't let people talk about politics or religion here. I want to keep it real simple," Vinson said.

The site serves as a roadside reminder to never forget.

The memorial will continue to grow over the next few days as volunteers add to it. It is expected to be finished by Friday, September 11.

Anyone who wants to volunteer is welcome to come out and all are invited to stop by the site and pay their respects.