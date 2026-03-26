Sacramento to host opening night of Weezer's "The Gathering" tour

Alternative rock legends Weezer announced a new tour that will get underway later in 2026 – and Sacramento will be the first stop.

On Thursday, the band announced the dates for its new "Weezer: The Gathering" tour.

Fellow alt-rock staples The Shins and Silversun Pickups will be Weezer's supporting bands for the tour.

More than 30 dates are scheduled for the new tour, but Sacramento's Golden 1 Center will get opening night honors on Sept. 8.

Other California dates include San Francisco's Chase Center on Sept. 9, then the Viejas Arena much later in the run on Oct. 21. For the moment, the final night of the tour is scheduled for Oct. 24 at Crypto.com Arena is Los Angeles.

A number of presale tickets for Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers are set to go on sale for select shows on March 31.

General on-sale tickets start April 3.