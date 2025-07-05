Webb pitches into 7th inning as Giants beat Athletics 7-2

Willy Adames had three hits and four RBIs to back a strong start by Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants beat the Athletics 7-2 on Saturday night.

Webb (8-6) gave up two runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings to move to 4-0 in five career starts against the Athletics. Randy Rodríguez got the final out in the seventh and Tyler Rogers and Spencer Bivens each pitched a scoreless inning to close it out as the Giants won for the third time in four games.

Luis Severino (2-10) walked Mike Yastrzemski to begin the game then hit Heliot Ramos with a pitch. One out later, he hit Matt Chapman to load the bases before Yastrzemski was forced out at home on Jung Hoo Lee's grounder. Adames singled up the middle for a 2-0 lead.

Nick Kurtz led off the second against Webb with a double, moved to third on Shea Langeliers' infield hit and scored on Tyler Soderstrom's double-play grounder get the Athletics on the scoreboard.

Chapman and Lee had two-out singles in the third and Adames had a two-run single to make it 4-1.

Ramos hit his 14th home run — a 416-foot leadoff shot to center field in the fifth for a 5-1 lead, and Brett Wisely added a two-run double in the sixth.

Kurtz added an RBI double in the sixth for the Athletics' final run.

Severino allowed five runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings and is still looking for his first win at home in his first season with the Athletics. He has give up 19 earned runs in his last four starts covering 18 innings.

Key moment

Both of Adames' two-run singles came with two outs.

Key stat

The Giants' 3.47 team ERA leads the NL while the Athletics' 5.30 ERA is the worst in the AL.

Up next

Giants RHP Hayden Birdsong (3-3, 4.30 ERA) starts Sunday's finale opposite Athletics LHP Jacob Lopez (2-4, 3.88).