Lanes reopen on westbound I-80 into West Sacramento after crash on bridge

WEST SACRAMENTO -- A crash on westbound Interstate 80 into West Sacramento had all traffic blocked early Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m., a little before the Reed Avenue offramp.

Scene of the crash. Caltrans

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but all lanes of westbound I-80 have since reopened. A big rig and several other vehicles were involved, according to Caltrans. All westbound lanes were blocked at one point.

The bridge is known as the Caltrans Maintenance Worker Memorial Bridge.