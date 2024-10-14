Watch CBS News
Local News

Lanes reopen on westbound I-80 into West Sacramento after crash on bridge

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

WEST SACRAMENTO -- A crash on westbound Interstate 80 into West Sacramento had all traffic blocked early Monday afternoon. 

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m., a little before the Reed Avenue offramp.

i80-crash.jpg
Scene of the crash. Caltrans

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but all lanes of westbound I-80 have since reopened. A big rig and several other vehicles were involved, according to Caltrans. All westbound lanes were blocked at one point.

The bridge is known as the Caltrans Maintenance Worker Memorial Bridge. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.