Lanes reopen on westbound I-80 into West Sacramento after crash on bridge
WEST SACRAMENTO -- A crash on westbound Interstate 80 into West Sacramento had all traffic blocked early Monday afternoon.
The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m., a little before the Reed Avenue offramp.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but all lanes of westbound I-80 have since reopened. A big rig and several other vehicles were involved, according to Caltrans. All westbound lanes were blocked at one point.
The bridge is known as the Caltrans Maintenance Worker Memorial Bridge.