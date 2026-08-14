Waymo approved to start rides in Sacramento, San Diego and expand in Los Angeles, Bay Area

Waymo was approved to expand its services in Los Angeles and the Bay Area, and to offer its autonomous ride-hailing service in Sacramento and San Diego in the future, the company said Friday.

Late last year, the California Department of Motor Vehicles approved a new expansion for the Bay Area, Sacramento and much of Southern California to the Mexican Border.

The darker areas indicate the permit area before the expansion was approved by the DMV. California DMV

Waymo announced Friday that the California Public Utilities Commission approved the robotaxi company's application for those areas.

"This is an important milestone that will allow Waymo to bring the safety and mobility benefits millions of Californians already enjoy to more communities across the state," Waymo said.

The company said it's receiving its permits, but the expansion will be gradual and "guided by its safety framework." It plans to launch in San Diego later this summer and will continue to validate its technology in Sacramento. An exact date for when the services will expand was not released.

Big news for the Golden State — we have received the CPUC’s approval to expand our autonomous ride-hailing service across the SF Bay Area and LA, and bring our service to Sacramento and San Diego.



Expansion will be gradual and guided by our safety framework. We look forward to… — Waymo (@Waymo) August 14, 2026

Waymo offers driverless rides in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta and Phoenix. It hopes to also expand its operations to Dallas, Miami and Washington, D.C.

Its services have been restricted to the San Francisco Peninsula, San Jose and within the Los Angeles city limits.

The company said it was involved in an estimated 94% fewer serious injury crashes over the course of 220 million autonomous miles.