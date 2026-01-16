$22 million Watt Avenue updgrade in North Highlands almost complete

Sacramento County has more than 2,200 miles of roads, and one of the busiest just got a multi-million-dollar makeover.

Ask around, and many people will say that Watt Avenue is the worst road to drive in Sacramento County. The major north-south corridor is one of the longest continuous streets in the county, running from Florin in South Sacramento up to West Roseville.

Bumpy pavement and potholes are a common complaint, but now there's some relief on the way. Last February, Sacramento County leaders broke ground on a renovation of the roadway in the North Highlands area.

Up to 53,000 vehicles use the six-lane segment each day.

"This is a part of Sacramento County that doesn't get enough attention, and the county is trying to change that," said county Supervisor Rich Desmond. "We are changing that."

Now, the $22 million improvement project on the stretch between Interstate 80 and Roseville Road is nearly complete.

"I can tell you it's going to make a huge difference," Desmond said.

It's not just new pavement. Bike lanes have also been added, along with better lighting and safer sidewalks.

The county says there were at least 10 pedestrian or bicycle-related crashes on that stretch of Watt Avenue in the past five years, including a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of a 25-year-old woman.

Now, new metal barriers have been placed in the center median, which prevent people on foot from trying to cross the busy street in the middle of the block.

More than 60% of the roads maintained by Sacramento County are still rated poor or failing, but at least this one-mile stretch in North Highlands has a brand-new look.

"It's going to be not only a safer roadway, but a sense of pride for the residents who live in this community," Desmond said.

Funding for the improvements comes from state and federal grants, along with gas tax revenue.