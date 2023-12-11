Waterford, 32, man found dead on canal bank; suspicious death investigation underway
MODESTO – An investigation is underway after the body of a Waterford man was found on a canal bank in South Modesto over the weekend.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said, Sunday morning, a woman was out walking her dog near Las Vegas Street and Alpine Avenue when she noticed what looked like a dead body.
Medics soon responded to the scene and discovered the body of a man, later identified as 32-year-old Wateford resident Erik Estrada.
Exactly how Estrada died is now under investigation, but the sheriff's office said it is suspicious. A further forensic autopsy set to happen on Monday.
