Waterford, 32, man found dead on canal bank; suspicious death investigation underway

By Cecilio Padilla

MODESTO – An investigation is underway after the body of a Waterford man was found on a canal bank in South Modesto over the weekend.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said, Sunday morning, a woman was out walking her dog near Las Vegas Street and Alpine Avenue when she noticed what looked like a dead body.

Medics soon responded to the scene and discovered the body of a man, later identified as 32-year-old Wateford resident Erik Estrada.

Exactly how Estrada died is now under investigation, but the sheriff's office said it is suspicious. A further forensic autopsy set to happen on Monday. 

First published on December 11, 2023 / 12:47 PM PST

