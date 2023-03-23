Watch CBS News
Water level at Shasta Lake is up, giving farmers and local businesses some hope

By CBS13 Staff

SHASTA COUNTY -- Farmers and local businesses at Shasta Lake are hopeful as water level rises. 

The largest man-made reservoir in California is currently just 40 feet below capacity, and business owners in the area are already expecting big crowds for the summer. 

They said business is already looking up, with spring and summer just around the corner. 

One business owner said, "Some of them haven't spent the last couple years out here. So now that the levels are high, people are booking their boats early."

Extra boat docks are now being built to help with the expected influx of boaters.

March 23, 2023

