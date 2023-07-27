WATCH: Transit bus heist in Modesto caught on camera

MODESTO — A Stanislaus RTA bus was stolen right out of a downtown Modesto transit center then driven to Milpitas and abandoned there. The transit agency is hoping someone from the public can help identify the thief.

On board surveillance camera video shows the bus bandit in a Jordan sweatshirt boarding through a back door and then sitting down behind the wheel. He immediately adjusts his seat to his personal preference.

Video also shows him driving the bus through city streets, showing no obvious concerns. Another camera shows the bus bandit even stopping at a red light, and then going on green. Besides the break-in and heist, this transit thief was seemingly following the rules of the road.

The suspect stole the bus from the downtown Modesto station Friday night at 9:20 and then abandoned the bus in Milpitas early Saturday morning.

Stanislaus Regional Transit Authority CEO Adam Barth said the crook's motive is unclear. Finding the man might answer that question.

"So far, no one has been able to identify who the person is," Barth said. "[It's] super important and have law enforcement take the next steps with action against the individual."

Barth said it was a safety feature not shown here that captured the suspect at one point holding a cell phone in his hand. That signal was sent to transit staff who then saw the GPS coordinate showing the bus far away.

By then, this brazen thief had pulled the bus over.

The surveillance video shows him parking perfectly on a residential street and even turning the lights off before stepping back off the bus, shutting the doors closed and disappearing.

That bus was found in perfect condition and is back in service already.

Anyone who recognizes that driver is asked to call the Modesto police department.