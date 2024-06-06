Watch CBS News
Watch the Oakland Ballers Friday night home games on KPIX+

/ CBS San Francisco

The Oakland Ballers have begun play in the independent Pioneer Baseball League and inaugurated its new home field at Raimondi Park in the Prescott neighborhood of West Oakland.

KPIX/CBS News Bay Area is proud to televise all nine Ballers Friday night home games on KPIX+ 44 Cable 12, KPIX's sister station in San Francisco (PIX Plus). 

More Oakland Ballers coverage on KPIX.com

How to watch the Oakland Ballers on Friday nights

Watch on KPIX+ 44 Cable 12 (call letters KPYX) which can be found on AT&T, DirecTV, DISH, Optimum, Xfinity, and YouTube TV in the San Francisco Bay Area. Game time for the Friday home games is 6:35 p.m. 

Through the Pioneer League's partnership with streaming service FloSports, all Ballers games not aired on KPIX+ 44 Cable 12 can be seen live online.   

Who are the announcers for the Oakland Ballers games on KPIX+?

The broadcast team for the Ballers is Tyler Petersen, Davis Ellington, and various guest analysts. Petersen is a Bay Area broadcaster who has worked games on the Pac-12 Networks, the Mountain West Network, and ESPN+. Ellington previously worked as a broadcaster for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (A - LAD) and most recently, as a Broadcast Assistant for the Utah Jazz.

How can I buy tickets to Oakland Ballers games?

Tickets for the 2024 Oakland Ballers inaugural season are now available at tickets.oaklandballers.com. CBS News Bay Area is also giving away family 4-packs of tickets to select games at Raimondi Park. Visit the link to enter the contest.

First published on June 6, 2024 / 3:09 PM PDT

