Watch Raiders vs. Chargers: How to watch, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
Who's Playing
Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers
Current records: Raiders 0-0; Chargers 0-0
What to Know
The AFC West might be the toughest division in the N.F.L. The Chargers, Chiefs, Broncos, and Raiders are each playoff calibers teams. Each team is led by a Pro Bowl quarterback and has offensive weapons a football coach dreams about having.
This offseason, the Green Bay Packers traded Davante Adams to the Raiders for a first-round pick and a second-round pick in the 2022 draft. The trade did not surprise many fans, but with Adams arguably being the best in the league at his position, some felt it would cost more to acquire the Fresno State alumni.
The Chargers were not stingy with their money during the offseason. They signed Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson for five years, $82.5 million, $40 million guaranteed.
Around the same time, the Chargers traded a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick to the Chicago Bears for six-time Pro Bowl and three-time All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack.
They also resigned their All-Pro strong safety, Derwin James, to a four-year $76.5 million extension with $42 million guaranteed.
How to Watch
- When: Sep. 11, at 1:30 P.M. PT
- Where: Los Angeles, California, at SoFi Stadium
- Channel: 13
Odds
The Los Angeles Chargers are a 3.5-point favorite, according to the latest N.F.L. odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
The Raiders have won three of their last five games against the Chargers.
- Jan. 9, 2022, - Los Angeles Chargers 32 @ Las Vegas Raiders 35
- Oct. 4, 2021 - Las Vegas Raiders 14 @ Los Angeles Chargers 28
- Dec. 17, 2022 - Los Angeles Chargers 30 @ Las Vegas Raiders 27
- Nov. 8, 2020 - Las Vegas Raiders 31 @ Los Angeles Chargers 26
- Dec. 22, 2019 - Oakland Raiders 24 @ Los Angeles Chargers 17
