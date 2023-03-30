Warrior Princess Project: Lodi photographer unveils new exhibit for Women's History Month

LODI — A Lodi photographer unveiled a new exhibit in honor of Women's History Month. She's using her talents to empower the women in her community.

If a picture says a thousand words, strength and resilience would be just a few to describe the Warrior Princess Project.

Photographer Rita Hill unveiled her newest exhibit that highlights 13 everyday women who make a difference in Lodi and surrounding areas. Their backgrounds and careers are all across the spectrum, but Hill wanted to highlight every type of woman.

"All women are important no matter what you do," Hill said. "Whether you're a housewife, if you're a nurse, law enforcement, cashier, it takes a whole community to make things happen in this world and women are a big part of it."

With the use of her talent, imagination, and some inspiration from Viking TV shows, Hill brought this dream to life. She spent countless hours making costumes by hand, photographing each of the women, and perfecting each of the images.

The work paid off when she saw reactions to the exhibit.

"The women who came in to see it, it was worth their smiles and wows and sharing it with their families and friends," Hill said.

For Hill, these "warrior princesses" convey the resilience of women — each one fighting their own individual battles. They are warriors in their own unique ways.

Hill said she's already in the planning stage of her next exhibit.