Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells Golden Globes audience: "There will be no third world war"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a video appearance during the 80th Annual Golden Globe awards Tuesday night, telling attendees and viewers watching that Ukraine will win the war against Russia.

"It is now 2023. The war in Ukraine is not over yet, but the tide is turning and it is already clear who will win," said Zelenskyy. "There were still battles and tears ahead, but now I can definitely tell you who was the best in the previous year. It was you — the free people of the free world, those who united around the support of the free Ukrainian people."

I addressed the participants of the 80th @goldenglobes Awards. This award was born at a special time. WWII was not over yet, but the tide was turned – all knew who would win.

It is now 2023. The war in 🇺🇦 is not over yet but the tide is turning & it is already clear who will win. pic.twitter.com/u7pHr0u0lq — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 11, 2023

Zelenskyy also mentioned the first and second world wars during his speech, but insisted that "there will be no third world war. It is not a trilogy. Ukraine will stop the Russian aggression on our land."

Award-winning actor and film director Sean Penn introduced Zelenskyy's video message on stage while noting other ongoing conflicts overseas, such as the protests in Iran and the women's rights movement in Afghanistan. In November, Penn had visited Kyiv to give Ukraine a "symbol of faith" during the ongoing conflict: his Oscar statuette.

In December, Zelenskyy visited the U.S. to meet with President Biden and urge Congress to send more military aid to bolster Ukrainian forces and repel Russian airstrikes.

Ukraine has faced a nearly yearlong onslaught of Russian artillery fire, missiles, shelling and drone attacks after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded in February. The U.S. has committed more than $24.2 billion in assistance to Ukraine, and in the latest attack on the country last month, Ukrainian officials said seven people were killed and 58 were injured by Russian shelling.