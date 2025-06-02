Watch CBS News
Fairfield grass fire forces evacuations in Vista Grande area

FAIRFIELD — A grass fire in Fairfield has forced mandatory evacuations in the Vista Grande area late Monday afternoon.

The fire has burned more than 50 acres with zero containment along Vista Grande near Capitola Way, north of Waterman Boulevard. Cal Fire said it also deployed crews to assist with the firefight.

Fairfield police, which is assisting with the evacuation order, said the fire poses a "significant threat to life and property."

What areas are under evacuation orders?

The City of Fairfield said shortly after 4:30 p.m. that a mandatory evacuation order was in place for Palmer Circle, Bear Creek Drive, Cherry Valley Circle, Longview Drive, Skyview Circle, and Shelter Hill Drive.

An interactive map shows that the evacuation zones are directly north of Vista Grand and Putah South Creek and southeast of the Rancho Solano Golf Course.

Evacuees were advised to head to the Lowe's on North Texas Street and Manuel Campos Parkway.

More flames in Fairfield

Southeast of that scene, Fairfield firefighters were also working a smaller grass fire in the area of East Travis Boulevard and Sunset Avenue. The size of this fire was not yet clear.

No injuries have been reported in either fire.

It is not known how each fire started.

