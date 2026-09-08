Viral video appears to show teens throwing water at homeless people in Sacramento County

A viral video circulating online appears to show a group of teenagers throwing water bottles at homeless people in Sacramento County, and one man says the same group assaulted him outside the Safeway on Arden Way.

Chip Stockton says he was listening to his radio outside the store when a group of teens approached him and told him to turn the volume down.

"I put my backpack on, I turned around, and one of the guys came up and kicked me," Stockton said.

Stockton said he later recognized the teenager he believes kicked him in the viral video circulating online.

"They physically assaulted me, and that's assault and battery is what they did to me," Stockton said.

The video has drawn attention because it appears to show the group targeting people experiencing homelessness.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it is aware of the video. However, officials said they have not received any reports from victims connected to the incidents shown in the video.

Angel Melendez works at a business in the shopping center near the Safeway. He said the group of teenagers has become a growing concern among people who work in the area.

Melendez believes the teenagers are recording the encounters to gain attention online.

"They want clout," Melendez said. "They want to blow up. But obviously they could have done that by doing the opposite of this, by helping the homeless instead of harming them. And I would have had their back, the community would have had their back."

Stockton said he would be willing to cooperate with investigators if authorities asked him to formally report what happened to him.

The sheriff's office has not publicly identified anyone believed to be involved in the video.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of an incident shown in the video can report it to law enforcement.