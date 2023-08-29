VIDEO: Tractor-trailer hauling 2 monster trucks catches fire on Highway 50 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A tractor-trailer hauling monster trucks caught fire along Highway 50 in Sacramento Tuesday morning.
The incident happened along the eastbound side of the freeway near 34th Street.
Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene and found that a trailer had caught fire while being pulled by a tractor.
Two monster trucks were in the trailer. Firefighters say the driver was able to separate the tractor from the trailer before the tractor was also involved.
No injuries were reported, but traffic in the area is now impacted. It's unclear how long traffic will be impacted.
Exactly what started the fire is unknown.
