VIDEO: Tractor-trailer hauling 2 monster trucks catches fire on Highway 50 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A tractor-trailer hauling monster trucks caught fire along Highway 50 in Sacramento Tuesday morning.

The incident happened along the eastbound side of the freeway near 34th Street.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene and found that a trailer had caught fire while being pulled by a tractor.

Commercial Vehicle Fire: Eastbound US 50 at 34th St. A tractor-trailer hauling two monster trucks caught fire while driving. The driver was able to release the tractor from the trailer before it was involved as well. No injuries. Traffic is impacted in the area. pic.twitter.com/J27nyh4nXh — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) August 29, 2023

Two monster trucks were in the trailer. Firefighters say the driver was able to separate the tractor from the trailer before the tractor was also involved.

No injuries were reported, but traffic in the area is now impacted. It's unclear how long traffic will be impacted.

Exactly what started the fire is unknown.