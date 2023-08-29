Watch CBS News
Local News

VIDEO: Tractor-trailer hauling 2 monster trucks catches fire on Highway 50 in Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – A tractor-trailer hauling monster trucks caught fire along Highway 50 in Sacramento Tuesday morning.

The incident happened along the eastbound side of the freeway near 34th Street.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene and found that a trailer had caught fire while being pulled by a tractor.

Two monster trucks were in the trailer. Firefighters say the driver was able to separate the tractor from the trailer before the tractor was also involved.

No injuries were reported, but traffic in the area is now impacted. It's unclear how long traffic will be impacted.

Exactly what started the fire is unknown.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 29, 2023 / 9:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.