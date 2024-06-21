Video showing Michigan man save raccoon choking on cheese goes viral

Parents in Detroit-area school district upset after former Oxford principal hired and more stories Parents in Detroit-area school district upset after former Oxford principal hired and more stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man is being hailed as a hero after he stepped in to save a raccoon, and the video of his rescue has gone viral.

The video shows the Burton man helping a raccoon that appeared to be choking on a piece of cheese.

A Facebook account under the name John Ptaszenski originally posted the video on Saturday, June 15.

"My buddy Bill saved a raccoon from choking at a campfire we were hanging out at," the friend said in a repost of the video. "It had gotten into some trash and found a slice of cheese from our cookout earlier."

The video shows the man patting the raccoon on its back a few times with no luck, but the rescuer's efforts worked when the friend behind the camera suggested patting him a bit lower.

The raccoon didn't try to bite anyone in the video and just walked away after the incident.

Michigan Animal Control advises people to discourage the presence of raccoons around their homes because they can be destructive and transmit diseases. Raccoons are also fierce animals, and may attack someone if they feel provoked, are sick or can attack someone out of nowhere.

Residents should avoid feeding raccoons and prevent them from accessing their homes through pet doors and other openings. Pets should be kept inside the house at night and fed inside.

Officials also say people should keep garbage cans inside or use secured lids if they are kept outside.