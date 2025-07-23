Video shows physical arrest of man at Stanislaus County Fair

The physical arrest of a Turlock man at the Stanislaus County Fair was caught on camera. The short clip shows sheriff's deputies hitting Ronaldo Hernandez before taking him down to the ground and putting him in handcuffs.

Hernandez spent the night in jail but is still wondering what he did to get arrested. His family is calling for justice for what they say was a wrongful arrest and assault.

Hernandez said the fairgrounds used to be a fun place to go to. He hadn't visited the fair in his hometown in years and decided to go on Sunday.

"All of a sudden, I feel a push from behind out of nowhere. I didn't know who it was or what it was," Hernandez said. "Somebody grabbed me from the front and pushed me down, so I didn't see who was doing this to me."

A normal day at the fair turned into a traumatic experience for the 22-year-old.

"All this hurts," he said, pointing to his forehead. "I get lapses of the beating I took. I started getting beat up, shots everywhere."

Hernandez has multiple cuts and bruises on his body and face.

"It really took five people to break a man's face for no reason? What was I doing wrong?" he questioned. "I wasn't being aggressive. I wasn't altercating with anybody. We were just there talking. Why attack me? Why?"

The man seen approaching the deputies at the end of the video is Hernandez's father, Sergio. Family and friends were at the fair and witnessed the arrest.

Herandez says the sheriff's office charged him with resisting arrest and public intoxication. However, those are charges he said are false.

"The justice I want, and that I'm waiting to fight, is that deputy goes to jail, and they're out of their job because they shouldn't be working here. Those are the principal matters," said Sergio Hernandez.

John McGuinness, a former sheriff for Sacramento County, said that the video is short and doesn't show what led up to the arrest, which could be vital to the case.

"There are things that people may say or do in terms of behavior that may justify those blows. On the contrary, if it is not justified, then there are problems that will follow," he said.

We reached out to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office for comment. They say they are aware of the video and are working on gathering all of the proper information and say they will respond once they have all the facts.

"I don't think I'll ever get over this for the rest of my life. Something that's going to be stuck with me forever," Ronaldo Hernandez said.