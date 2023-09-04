VIDEO: 8 vehicles, duplex damaged after fire in Turlock; arson suspected

TURLOCK – One person has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a large fire left a duplex, carport, and several vehicles damaged in Turlock last night.

According to the Turlock Fire Department, crews initially responded to the scene along the 1100 block of Colorado Avenue for a reported vehicle fire a little after 10 p.m. Sunday. While on their way, crews learned that the carport was also apparently on fire.

At the scene, firefighters found that multiple vehicles were catching fire; the duplex nearby was also starting to get involved.

It took crews about an hour to get the flames under control. By the time the incident was over, Turlock Fire says a total of eight vehicles had been damaged. The duplex had also suffered "significant" damage, firefighters say, and the carport was a total loss.

No injuries were reported. Investigators have since determined that the fire was suspected to have been intentionally lit.

One person was arrested later Sunday night. The name of the person has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation, Turlock Fire says.