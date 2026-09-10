Sacramento native Victoria Monét announces hometown stop on new tour

One of Sacramento's biggest music stars is hitting the road again for a new tour, and of course her hometown is among the stops.

Victoria Monét announced the dates Thursday for her 27-city "Frequency of Love Tour," which will support her upcoming album of the same name.

Frequency of Love is set to be released Oct. 2. Monét also released a new single from the album, "Juicy," alongside Thursday's tour announcement.

The tour kicks off Oct. 27 in Raleigh, North Carolina, before making its way across the U.S. and Canada.

Sacramento will have to wait until Dec. 16 for its turn, when Monét is set to perform at the Memorial Auditorium. Notably, the hometown show is the second-to-last stop currently scheduled on the tour, with the finale happening the following night in San Francisco.

While the three-time Grammy winner was born in Atlanta, Monét moved to Sacramento with her family as a teenager and graduated from Sheldon High School.

Earlier this summer, Monét joined Bruno Mars for the European and U.K. leg of his "The Romantic Tour," playing stadium shows in cities including Paris, Madrid and London.

Presale tickets for the "Frequency of Love Tour" begin Monday, Sept. 14, with general ticket sales starting Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.